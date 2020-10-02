Fri, 02 Oct 2020

International

Barrett will drive U.S. court to supreme right

The deed is done. President Donald John Trump has nominated 48-year-old 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett ...

Proud Boys exuberant over Trump acknowledgement

The Proud Boys are fired up. The notorious hate group has been celebrating since President Donald Trump refused to directly ...

Reddy an Australian icon of women's liberation

"Show business", Helen Reddy once said, "was the only business that allowed you to earn the same salary as a ...

First and possibly last presidential debate, a debacle

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The future of presidential debates in the United States is up in the air after a chaotic, ...

Continued militarization of America feeding into racial tensions

The sculpture Stand Tall, Stand Loud, conceived by the African American artist Aaron Bell, whose father once was a prominent ...

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is dead at age of 91

KUWAIT City, KUWAIT - Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in ...

Business

Hang Seng and Australian All Ords gain ground in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia were flat to higher on Thursday. The greenback meantime lost ground across the ...

Canadian government extends international travel ban to 31 October

OTTAWA, Canada, (ANI/Sputnik): Canada is extending the travel ban for foreigners until October 31 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, ...

Wall Street finishes higher Wednesday, but falls over September

NEW YORK, New York, Sept. 30 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks finished higher on Wednesday as Wall Street digested ...

FAA Chief Steve Dickson takes Boeing 737 Max for test flight

SEATTLE, Washington - Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson completed a two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing ...

Chinese welcome plan to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2060

China's massive coal industry isn't worried about the nation's plan to drastically cut carbon emissions by 2060.It will likely be ...

International freight depressed due to lack of planes in air

GENEVA, Switzerland - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday released data for global air freight markets in August ...

