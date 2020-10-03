PYONGYANG, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, expressed his sympathy to U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim said in a message that he heard the "sudden" news that the president and the first lady of the United States had been tested positive for COVID-19, and "offered his sympathy" to them.

"He sincerely hoped that they would recover as soon as possible," the report said, adding that Kim "hoped they will surely overcome it."

Trump tweeted on Friday that he and his wife tested positive for the virus.