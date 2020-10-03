Sat, 03 Oct 2020

Trump's remarks on coronavirus coming back to haunt him

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump's positive coronavirus test has undermined his repeated claims that the U.S. is "rounding the ...

Assange has to wait until early next year for decision on extradition

LONDON, UK - A British judge will deliver a decision January 4 on whether to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange ...

Trump and first lady now quarantined in White House

US President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are beginning a "quarantine process" after testing positive for ...

Millions of acres scorched in California since mid-August

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Winds grew stronger Thursday in California's wine country, threatening to escalate a massive wildfire that has ...

Barrett will drive U.S. court to supreme right

The deed is done. President Donald John Trump has nominated 48-year-old 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett ...

Proud Boys exuberant over Trump acknowledgement

The Proud Boys are fired up. The notorious hate group has been celebrating since President Donald Trump refused to directly ...

Technology stocks lead U.S. stocks decline as Trump is hospitalized

NEW YORK, Oct. 2 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- Wall Street's major averages ended lower on Friday after U.S. President Donald ...

Australia unveils tax exemptions for small and medium businesses

CANBERRA, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Australian government has announced further tax exemptions for small and medium businesses in an ...

Trump's Covid-19 dampens trading on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australia fell on Friday after the news from the U.S. that President ...

Nationwide closure of all Australian Sizzler restaurants announced

BRISBANE, Queensland, Australia - Sizzler stores nationwide will be closed next month having been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.Owner, ...

Brazilians confident about economy going forward, report says

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian business-sector confidence in the economy rose 3 points in September to pre-pandemic ...

Canadian government extends international travel ban to 31 October

OTTAWA, Canada, (ANI/Sputnik): Canada is extending the travel ban for foreigners until October 31 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, ...

