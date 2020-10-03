PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, expressed his sympathy to U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim said in a message that he heard the "sudden" news that the president and the first lady of the United States had been tested positive for COVID-19, and "offered his sympathy" to them. (DPRK-US-Trump)

- - - -

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's National Immigration Institute (INM) on Friday deployed hundreds of agents to the Guatemalan border as a caravan of migrants from Honduras advanced toward the border.

Images released by the INM on Twitter showed immigration agents forming a long line on the banks of the Suchiate River, which marks the southwesternmost part of the border between Mexico and Guatemala. (US-Mexico-Migrants)

- - - -

GENEVA -- The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday expressed his best wishes to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have tested positive for COVID-19, for a full and swift recovery.

"I wish them both a full and swift recovery. Our prayers are with them," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the start of a press briefing on Friday. (WHO-Trump-COVID-19)

- - - -

LONDON -- Britain's Chief Negotiator David Frost said on Friday that outlines of a trade agreement with the European Union are "visible" while in some areas familiar differences remain as both sides concluded their ninth round of talks in Brussels.

Frost said in a statement that "constructive discussions" were conducted in a good spirit. (Britain-EU-Talks)