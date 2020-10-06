Tue, 06 Oct 2020

News RELEASES

Californian wildfires at worst stage ever, more than 4m acres scorched

SAN FRANCISCO, California - The staggering scale of California's wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million ...

Trump administration under siege from Covid-19

WASHINGTON, DC - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the latest White House staffer to test positive for Covid-19.U.S. ...

UN chief condemns huge civilian caualties in suicide attack

KABUL, Afghanistan - The death toll in the brutal suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday has risen to fifteen. ...

Trump takes brief drive outside Walter Reed hospital

MARYLAND - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday made a brief drive outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, ...

Iraq and Iran moving closer together

TEHRAN, Iran, (Tasnim) - President of Iraq Barham Salih and Iran's Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi discussed ways to promote ...

President Trump began quarantine process before testing positive

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump went in to quarantine prior to getting ...

U.S. stocks jump sharply Monday, Dow gains 4.66%

NEW YORK, New York, Oct. 5 (Xinhua/Big New Network) -- Wall Street's major averages moved higher on Monday, bolstered by ...

Cinema industry in crisis, second largest chain in U.S. may shut down

LOS ANGELES, California, October 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Regal Cinemas, the second-largest theatre chain in the United States, is considering closing all ...

China tops 5G cell phone sales globally in 2nd quarter

BEIJING, China, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- China was the largest contributor to global 5G sales in the second quarter of ...

China needs to open up trade to Europe, says Merkel

BRUSSELS, Belgium - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned China that Europe will start limiting Beijing's access to its market ...

Housing crisis confronting United States, major upheavel ahead

WASHINGTON/KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - For Ashley Johnson, a national housing group's warning that millions of people faced risk of eviction ...

Crew sign former Sporting KC F Nemeth

The Columbus Crew signed Hungarian forward Krisztian Nemeth to an international roster slot on Monday. The 31-year-old joins his third ...

