U.S. remains isolated in world's effort to distribute vaccine fairly

China has joined the global initiative to ensure a vaccine to counter Covid-19 will be made available to the entire ...

Explosion in Lebanese capital causes many casualties

BEIRUT, Lebanon - There was panic in the streets of Beirut on Friday night when a huge explosion occurred at ...

Brutal fighting puts Democratic Republic of Congo in upheaval

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is rushing support to tens of thousands of people who have been recently displaced in ...

Russian coronavirus outbreak surges to record highs

MOSCOW, Russia, October 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 12,126 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and this new single-day ...

Metro Manila counts down to Quincentennial Commemorations

Rizal National Monument at Rizal Park in Manila (FILE PHOTO)PARAnAQUE CITY, Oct. 9 (PIA) --Metro Manila will join the entire ...

3 nations account for more than half the 36m global Covid-19 cases

Of the more than 36 million cases of coronavirus registered across the world as at Thursday, more than half have ...

New IBM company to focus on $1 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity

NEW YORK, New York, Oct 10 (ANI): IBM is spinning off a significant part of its business to focus on ...

U.S. stocks gain, Mnuchin and Pelosi talk stimulus

NEW YORK, New York, Oct. 9 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks finished higher on Friday as Wall Street focused ...

Trump takes aim at China's Ant Group and Ten Cent

The United States is looking at possible restrictions on two Chinese-owned digital payment platforms, amid national security concerns, according to ...

Shanghai takes center stage on Asian markets Friday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were largely uneventful on Friday, although mainland China rejoined markets after the holiday ...

HPCL has credit rating affirmed at BBB-minus by Fitch

SINGAPORE, October 9 (ANI): Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (HPCL's) long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at ...

Australia to nominate Mathias Cormann to head OECD

CANBERRA, ACT, Australia, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Australia's outgoing Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has been nominated as the secretary-general of ...

