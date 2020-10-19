Mon, 19 Oct 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
48
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Deadly voyage for 50 Ethiopians fleeing Yemen

Twelve migrants have drowned and others are missing after being thrown off a boat by smugglers off the coast of ...

President Trump vows to protect and defend American senior citizens

FORT MYERS, Florida - On Friday, President Donald Trump campaigned in Fort Myers, Florida, a state with one of the ...

Walgreens, CVS to provide U.S. nursing homes nationwide with vaccine

WASHINGTON, DC - As part of the Operation Warp Speed effort - a partnership between the U.S. Defense Department and ...

Female Death Row prisoner to be executed in U.S. in December,

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. government has set the dates of two more executions this year which also includes that ...

Australia's mainstream right-wing impacted by U.S. politics

Donald Trump's inflammatory rhetoric appears to be informing extremism in Australia and right-wing media is helping, writes James Cutler.DURING THE ...

French police shoot dead man who beheaded teacher in streets of Paris

PARIS, France - French police have shot dead a man who decapitated a middle school teacher in the street in ...

Business

Section
Grinding gains on Asian markets Monday, dollar stead

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia were mostly stronger Monday.China's Shanghai Composite however was modestly in the red ...

Turkey's natural gas reserves reach 405 billion cubic meters

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Turkey has found more gas ...

Irish exports rise 7% to 108 billion euros in first 8 months of year

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Ireland is set for another year of record-high goods exports in 2020 due to ...

Advance BPS payments on way to 118,000 Irish farmers

DUBLIN, Ireland - Advance payments under the 2020 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) (including Greening) have commenced. "I am happy to ...

Irish government commits to travel industry after airport closures

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is concerned at the decision by Ryanair to close its bases at Cork and ...

Asian markets rise on US stimulus hope, China growth falls short

Asian markets rose Monday on lingering hopes for a new US stimulus package, though Shanghai and Hong Kong pared their ...

Movie Review

La poison
poison