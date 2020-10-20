BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) army entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) opened Monday in Beijing.

When visiting the exhibition on Monday, President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed carrying forward the great spirit demonstrated by the CPV army in the war in the new era and striving to achieve national rejuvenation.

It is a time to remember the cruelty of war and cherish the value of peace.

The war was imposed on the Chinese people by invaders who, despite repeated warnings from the Chinese government, attacked Chinese territory, directly threatening the independence and freedom of the DPRK, the security of the newly founded People's Republic of China, as well as regional and world peace.

On Oct. 19, 1950, as requested by the DPRK, CPV forces crossed the Yalu River to aid the DPRK's fight there until a truce was signed in 1953. A total of 2.9 million CPV soldiers entered the battlefield, and 197,653 of them sacrificed their lives in the war that lasted two years and nine months.

Victory belongs to those who uphold justice. Any force, no matter how powerful, that attempts to challenge the trend of peace and development is doomed to fail. The United States fought a wrong war at the wrong place, at the wrong time, and with the wrong rival. It made a flawed judgment of the world's situation and underestimated China's determination to fight for national sovereignty, its national interests and world peace.

Seventy years on, the war's great historical significance to safeguarding global peace and promoting human progress is more evident to the world.

The victory in the war demonstrated the national strength of the new China and the determination of the Chinese people to defy violence and maintain peace. The era of foreign imperialism imposing itself on the Chinese people has come to an end. China has seen its international status improve and has won the respect of people all over the world.

Today, those who sacrificed their lives for national security and world peace are commemorated. In their battle against a powerful enemy, CPV soldiers demonstrated their patriotism, heroism, optimism, devotion to their mission and spirit to strive for the cause of world peace and justice.

Their spirit is an invaluable source of inspiration, and will always motivate the Chinese people to overcome hardships and obstacles and strive for national rejuvenation. It will also go down in the history of humanity's fight for justice.

By commemorating the war, China does not intend to continue any hatred. Rather, it is time to draw courage from history to bravely tackle the new challenges of today and better promote world peace and development.

The Chinese people, who suffered through wars in modern times, know the value of peace. They are active in safeguarding peace and resolute in opposing war. They will continue to deepen their exchanges and cooperation with all peace-loving peoples across the world, including the American people.

China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or a sphere of influence. It has no intention to fight a Cold War or a hot war with any country. China does not seek to develop only itself or engage in a zero-sum game.

At the same time, the Chinese people have a strong determination to defend the development path they have chosen, the country's core interests and the people's right to build a happy life.

It is natural for countries to have differences. What's important is addressing those issues through dialogue and consultation. No country should engage in hegemonism or power politics, impose its own values and social system on others, or undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries.

China has the courage and capability to oppose bullying from any individual or force until victory is secured. Under the CPC leadership, the Chinese people have made good preparations for any difficulties, uncertainties or volatilities that lie ahead, displaying the same bravery they demonstrated in the war 70 years ago.

In the 20th century, a heavy price was paid across two world wars, numerous armed conflicts and regional wars, as well as the Cold War. It is the responsibility of all countries to prevent wars that bring untold suffering. They should strive for peaceful, open, cooperative and common development. China will always be a staunch force in this effort.