Tue, 20 Oct 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
56
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Assange's lawyer claims Trump responsible for indictment

Julian Assange's lawyer of ten years Jennifer Robinson speaks with Rhys Muldoon about Assange's extraordinary trial and the relationship between ...

Deadly voyage for 50 Ethiopians fleeing Yemen

Twelve migrants have drowned and others are missing after being thrown off a boat by smugglers off the coast of ...

President Trump vows to protect and defend American senior citizens

FORT MYERS, Florida - On Friday, President Donald Trump campaigned in Fort Myers, Florida, a state with one of the ...

Walgreens, CVS to provide U.S. nursing homes nationwide with vaccine

WASHINGTON, DC - As part of the Operation Warp Speed effort - a partnership between the U.S. Defense Department and ...

Female Death Row prisoner to be executed in U.S. in December,

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. government has set the dates of two more executions this year which also includes that ...

Australia's mainstream right-wing impacted by U.S. politics

Donald Trump's inflammatory rhetoric appears to be informing extremism in Australia and right-wing media is helping, writes James Cutler.DURING THE ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks decline with hopes for deal on stimulus package fading

NEW YORK, New York - Continued disagreement over an additional stimulus package has weighed on Wall Street, with all the ...

Leadership in university-based climate action

Universities are vital hubs of research and teaching on climate change. As large organisations, they also have significant emissions, which ...

Turkey's natural gas reserves reach 405 billion cubic meters

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Turkey has found more gas ...

Irish exports rise 7% to 108 billion euros in first 8 months of year

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Ireland is set for another year of record-high goods exports in 2020 due to ...

Advance BPS payments on way to 118,000 Irish farmers

DUBLIN, Ireland - Advance payments under the 2020 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) (including Greening) have commenced. "I am happy to ...

US sanctions six Chinese companies for trade with Iran

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): The United States on Monday (local time) has imposed sanctions on six Chinese companies for ...

Movie Review

Fail-Safe