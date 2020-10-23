Xi Jinping and other Communist Party of China and state leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan visit an exhibition commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) army entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea at the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The people and armies of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) forged great friendship in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53), Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

During the war, the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) received care and support from the party, government and people of DPRK, Xi said at the meeting in Beijing to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the CPV entering the DPRK in the war.

Chinese and DPRK people and armies went through thick and thin, forging great friendship with blood in the war, he said. ■