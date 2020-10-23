Fri, 23 Oct 2020

CNN poll gives debate to Biden

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Joe Biden did a better job in the final debate on Thursday, according to a CNN Instant ...

Ireland locks down as second wave of virus sweeps through Europe

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has become the first European country to enter a second national lockdown, and Germany's daily cases ...

Deadly Nigerian violence alarms African Union

ABUJA, Nigeria - The African Union on Thursday strongly condemned deadly violence in Nigeria's biggest city Lagos and called on ...

Bahrain collaborating with Israel for more than decade, says report

MANAMA, Bahrain - Israel has been operating a secret embassy in Bahrain for more than 11 years, according to a ...

Russian Navy ships accompanying Iranian tankers bound for Syria

Last week, the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Samah entered the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal. After a few miles, the ...

New Chinese train will run at 400 kilometres an hour

Photo taken on Oct. 21, 2020 shows the new type of high-speed train which can run on different rail systems ...

China's Bilibili to join BBC Studios in production of documentaries

BEIJING, China, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's popular online entertainment platform Bilibili and BBC Studios have announced a strategic cooperation ...

U.S. stocks rally on stimulus hopes, rise in energy shares

NEW YORK, New York, Oct. 22 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday, bolstered by solid gains ...

Google's dominance not necessarily a bad thing

This week the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) filed a lawsuit accusing Google of using "anticompetitive tactics to maintain ...

Global trading making a frail recovery says UN body

Although global trade is making a frail recovery, the outlook remains uncertain, UN trade and development body UNCTAD said on ...

3 ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from passenger transport

California recently announced that it plans to ban the sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, Ontario has invested $500 million ...

A time for borrowers to restructure loans and other debt obligations

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The economic impact of coronavirus crisis has been perceived. We have seen hundreds or even thousands of ...

