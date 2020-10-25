Sun, 25 Oct 2020

News RELEASES

International

Parallels: Shakespeare's Julius Caesar & America's Political System

The proceedings by the U.S. Senate's Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings of President Trump's nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace ...

Australian law enforcement officers intercept huge cocaine shipment

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A 45-year-old Sydney man has been charged for allegedly importing approximately 144 kilograms of cocaine hidden ...

Key allies and partners distancing from U.S. in droves

Since Donald Trump took office as president, the image of the United States has suffered across many regions of the ...

U.S., UK and Europe host humanitarian conference on displaced Rohingya

A joint UN-hosted donor conference to rally international support behind Myanmar's displaced Rohingya minority, ended on Thursday with a promise ...

Black Holes comes of age with recognition of Penrose, Genzel and Ghez

The Nobel Prize in physics for 2020 has been shared by Roger Penrose, the mathematical physicist, for his work on ...

CNN poll gives debate to Biden

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Joe Biden did a better job in the final debate on Thursday, according to a CNN Instant ...

Business

Ireland's trade surplus with China skyrockets in 2020

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- In the first eight months of this year, Ireland's goods trade surplus with China ...

Dow Jones dips while Nasdaq and S&P 500 make modest gains

NEW YORK, New York, Oct. 23 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- Wall Street's major averages finished mixed on Friday as investors ...

China's Bilibili to join BBC Studios in production of documentaries

BEIJING, China, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's popular online entertainment platform Bilibili and BBC Studios have announced a strategic cooperation ...

Google's dominance not necessarily a bad thing

This week the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) filed a lawsuit accusing Google of using "anticompetitive tactics to maintain ...

Why Nigeria can't fix its development agenda: and where the solutions lie

Nigeria has an estimated population of about 206 million, making it the seventh most populous country in the world. The ...

Badrinath Temple portals to be closed on Nov 19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 25 (ANI): Portals of Badrinath Temple will be closed for the winter season, on November 19. ...

Movie Review

To Sleep With Anger