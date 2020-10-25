BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Newly released war film "The Sacrifice" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, the second day of its screening, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Sunday.

It raked in roughly 136 million yuan (about 20.39 million U.S. dollars) Saturday, accounting for over 66 percent of the daily total.

Set during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53), the movie joins a host of films and TV shows recently released to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the war.

It was followed by comedy film "My People, My Homeland," which grossed over 32.35 million yuan, with its total box office revenues already exceeding 2.58 billion yuan.

"Jiang Ziya: Legend of Deification," an animated feature from the companies behind last year's China box office hit "Ne Zha," ranked third with ticket sales exceeding 8.76 million yuan on Saturday, and total box office revenues topping 1.55 billion yuan.