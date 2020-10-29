QUEZON CITY, Oct. 28 (PIA)---The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released the new list of countries suspected to be affected by African Swine Fever (ASF) virus to warn the public on the purchase and consumption of process pork and meat product from these countries.

The FDA issued advisory No. 2020-1930, consistent to No. 2018-133, 2019-045, 2019-103, and 2020-1283 as the list follows:

1. China 10. South Africa 18. Laos

2. Hungary 11. Bulgaria 19. Germany

3. Latvia 12. Cambodia 20. Indonesia

4. Poland 13. Mongolia 21. Greece

5. Romania 14. Moldova 22. Myanmar

6. Russia 15. Belgium 23. Serbia

7. Ukraine 16. Hongkong 24. Slovakia

8. Vietnam 17. North Korea 25. South Korea

9. Zambia

Meanwhile, FDA advised the public to exercise extreme caution in purchasing and consuming processed pork meat and to only consume FDA registered processed pork meat products which are sourced from countries not listed in the said advisory.

FDA reiterated that it does not allow registration of processed pork meat products from these ASF virus affected countries.

The Agency also heightened its post-marketing surveillance and audit on all concerned and covered establishments to ensure compliance to all forgoing FDA orders and public health and safety, and hold liable those who violates Republic Act 9711 known as Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009 and Republic Act 10611 known as the Food Safety Act of 2013.

For more information and inquiries, consumers may email foodsafety@fda.gov.ph or call the Center for Food Regulation and Research at (020) 857-1900 local 8112/8105 and, to report violations of FDA orders email ereport@fda.gov.ph.(MBP/PIA-IDPD/FDA)