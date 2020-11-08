Sun, 08 Nov 2020

International

Americans show Donald Trump the door, Biden to be next president

WASHINGTON, DC - It is now official. Joe Biden, who first ran for president of the United States in 1988, ...

Covid virus in United States continues to rage

WASHINGTON, DC, November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has registered over 128,000 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours ...

America in suspension as election vote count plays out slowly

Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the US presidency Saturday - as the long, exacting work of ...

Nw Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Cabinet sworn in

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand's new cabinet was officially sworn in on Friday, with Prime Minister Jacinda ...

Philippine President Duterte's corruption crackdown accelerates

CALOOCAN CITY, Philippines, Nov. 6 (PIA) -- President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Thursday advised accused corrupt officials who face prosecution ...

Trump flurry of lawsuits is no game-changer

The flurry of lawsuits hastily filed by President Trump's campaign and its Republican allies to stop counting votes and to ...

Business

Kieren Perkins named president of Australia's national swimming body

CANBERRA, ACT, Australia - Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kieren Perkins was announced by Swimming Australia as ...

Wall Street finishes flat Friday, dollar woes continue

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were flat on Friday as election counting stagnated with little change on the ...

Chinese net-zero goals risk risk oil and gas partnerships with Russia

BEIJING, China - China's pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 appears to have taken Russia by surprise, exposing a ...

Stockmarkets in Asia divert in different directions

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in an unremarkable end to the week's trading in Asia on Friday. With ...

International group CSC to expand operations in Ireland

GOREY, Co Wexford - CSC, one of the world's largest privately-held businesses providing financial, corporate administration, and depositary services to ...

751,000 jobless workers filed applications in U.S. last week

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. unemployment benefit claims declined slightly last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, but remain elevated by ...

