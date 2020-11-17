BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- War film "The Sacrifice" has topped China's weekly box office charts for four consecutive weeks, with revenues totaling around 1 billion yuan (151 million U.S. dollars).

Set during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), the film was released on Oct. 23, the same day that a high-profile meeting was held in Beijing to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the war.

The past seven days from Nov. 9 to 15 saw the war movie remain China's top weekly box office earner for a fourth consecutive week, according to figures compiled by the China Movie Data Information Network.

Its total box office collection in China neared 1 billion yuan after grossing about 8 million yuan on Monday.

"The Sacrifice" is co-directed by Guan Hu, the helmsman of "The Eight Hundred," China's top-grossing movie so far this year, raking in 3.1 billion yuan to date.