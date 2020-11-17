Tue, 17 Nov 2020

Taliban reportedly takes heavy toll in Afghan provinces

KABUL, Afghanistan, November 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Interior Affairs on Sunday released a list of 70 Taliban commanders killed ...

Trump backtracks on Pennsylvania lawsuit, most claims dropped

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday dropped a major part of a lawsuit it brought seeking ...

Delhi's air quality now 4 to five times worse than acceptable

NEW DELHI, India, November 16 (ANI): A day after light spells of rain on Sunday, Delhi's air quality continues to ...

'Citizen scientists' to get chance to view Titanic first hand

WASHINGTON, DC, November 15 (ANI): A company dedicated to manned exploration of the underwater world has announced the possible access ...

Ethiopian war expanding into neighbouring Eritrea

Rockets from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region hit the capital of neighbouring Eritrea on Saturday, diplomats said, the latest indication that ...

Waves of Trump loyalists gather in Washington and across U.S. to march

WASHINGTON, DC - Demonstrators favoring President Trump were holding several rallies in Washington Saturday in support of the president's unproven ...

Business

Section
Cork and Ireland's South West welcomes multi-million euro R&D facility

SAN DIEGO, California - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, will establish a Research and Development facility ...

Industrial output in China rose 0.78 percent in October.

A worker is seen at a factory of the Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi ...

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumps 521 points as Asian markets climb

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks took off in Asia on Monday in a positive start to the week. There were ...

Software, information services sector accelerating in China's Jiangsu

NANJING, China, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The volume of the digital economy in east China's Jiangsu Province hit 4 trillion ...

United Nations wants nations to end subsidies for fossil fuels

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called on all countries to stop building ...

