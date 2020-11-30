Mon, 30 Nov 2020

Suicide car bomber kills and wounds scores in Afghanistan

GHAZNI, Afghanistan - At least 31 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Sunday, ...

Philippines President Duterte delays exit from U.S. military pact

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippines, an old American ally in Asia, is changing its view on whether to scrap a ...

Trump now formally on the way out, but will never be forgotten

On the eve of his defeat as President of the United States, Donald Trump chose not to utter so much ...

Live COVID-19 updates

A plane prepares to land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 3, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)- ...

Toll of farmers killed in Nigeria rises to 110

Abuja [Nigeria], November 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll from an attack on farmers in a village in Nigeria's northeastern state ...

Monolith Mystery Deepens as Utah Desert Object Vanishes

No word as to whether Star Trek's Scotty beamed it up, but the mysterious, shiny monolith that was spotted in ...

China to spend $2 billion building entire town based on German beer

CHENGDU, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- A German-style beer town with a total investment of 13 billion yuan (about $2 billion ...

Chinese auto-makers rake in profits of $64 billion Jan-Oct

BEIJING, China, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's auto manufacturing sector saw profits rise 6.6 percent year on year to 421.15 ...

Indian economy dives 7.5 percent in 3 months to end of September

NEW DELHI, India, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- India's economic growth rate contracted 7.5 percent during the period from July to ...

5,400 booths subscribed for annual China-Asean Expo

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020 shows the view of Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center and the neighboring ...

Apple growers in Himachal hail private procurement centres

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Apple growers in Shimla have said that private apple procurement centres in the ...

Foreign investors pull out USD 471.7 mn from Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): Foreign investors have pulled out USD 471.7 million from Pakistan's debt market in the past ...

The Thing (1982)
