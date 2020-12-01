Tue, 01 Dec 2020

International

Attack on farms in Nigerian village leaves 110 farmers dead

At least 110 people are feared dead in a weekend attack on farmers in the northeast part of Nigeria blamed ...

Suicide car bomber kills and wounds scores in Afghanistan

GHAZNI, Afghanistan - At least 31 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Sunday, ...

Philippines President Duterte delays exit from U.S. military pact

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippines, an old American ally in Asia, is changing its view on whether to scrap a ...

China hits out again - then tells Australia to fix the relationship

The Chinese embassy has suggested the Morrison government is trying to "stoke domestic nationalism" in its denunciation of an offensive ...

RP Singh, Piyush Chawla join Odisha govt's sports course

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 1 (ANI): Former Indian pacer RP Singh and spinner Piyush Chawla have joined the second certificate ...

Recovery of South Africa's manufacturing sector losing momentum

The November ABSA Purchasing Manager's Index, which measures economic activity in the manufacturing sector, has declined to the lowest level ...

Stocks in Asia revive, Nikkei 225 jumps 354 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia bounced back on Tuesday, a day after stocks across the world tumbled.Good gains ...

Wall Street follows world markets sell-off

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street tacked on to a global rout in stocks on Tuesday as investors came ...

Biden taps Indian-American to be OMB director

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced key members of his economic team, including an ...

Stocks in Asia mostly lower on gold, dollar dive

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Markets in Asia were active Monday with sellers out in force.Most stock markets were in the ...

China to spend $2 billion building entire town based on German beer

CHENGDU, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- A German-style beer town with a total investment of 13 billion yuan (about $2 billion ...

Chinese auto-makers rake in profits of $64 billion Jan-Oct

BEIJING, China, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's auto manufacturing sector saw profits rise 6.6 percent year on year to 421.15 ...

