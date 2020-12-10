Thu, 10 Dec 2020

Closing schools no answer to coronavirus, says UNICEF

Countries fighting the coronavirus should not impose nationwide or large-scale school closures, which is the wrong response and compounds the ...

Boris Johnson seeking summit with EU leaders to resolve Brexit impasse

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to travel to Brussels in the coming days in a bid ...

Retired Army General Lloyd Austin to lead Biden's defense team

WASHINGTON, DC, December 8 (ANI): U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday selected retired Army General Lloyd Austin, former commander of ...

Guliani sidelined from Trump legal battles after Covid-19 test

WASHINGTON, DC, December 7 (ANI): Rudy Giuliani, who has led U.S. President Donald Trump's legal challenges to try to overcome ...

Disappearance of over 210 Armenian soldiers baffles searchers

YEREVAN, Armenia, Western Asia, December 6 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 210 requests into the whereabouts of missing Armenian soldiers have been ...

Global markets cheered by fresh hopes for US stimulus

Asian and European stock markets mostly rose Wednesday after the White House put forward a fresh stimulus proposal of $916 ...

Asian stock markets move high, U.S. dollar drops again

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia led the way with strong stock market gains on Wednesday.China's Shanghai ...

International Air Transport Association provides gloomy travel stats

GENEVA, Switzerland, December 9 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said the recovery of passenger demand continued to ...

U.S. stocks rise as dollar makes up some ground

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks cruised higher on Tuesday.The Dow Jones advanced 104.09 points or 0.35 percent to ...

Tesla to raise additional $5 billion in new stock offering

PALO ALTA, California - Tesla Inc has taken advantage of a robust share price by unveiling a second $5 billion ...

Stocks on Asian markets trade sideways

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in the Asian region were mixed on Tuesday.The Australian market made some headway, but elsewhere ...

Tokyo approves 74 trillion yen boost to pandemic-hit economy

TOKYO, Japan, December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan adopted new stimulus measures on Tuesday including a package worth 73.6 trillion yen (over ...

