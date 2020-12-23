PYONGYANG -- All sectors and units are waging an intensive drive to firmly consolidate the anti-epidemic walls in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.

The report said the central anti-epidemic sector is paying primary attention to making sure that "all citizens maintain the highest vigilance and unity of action to cope with the global health crisis." (DPRK-Coronavirus-Emergency)

- - - -

PARIS -- Three police were shot dead and one wounded in central France on Wednesday, local media reported.

The police officers, who were responding to a call over domestic violence in a remote village in Puy-de-Dome department, were shot by a 48-year-old man when they attempted to rescue a woman who had found shelter on the roof of a house, the reports said. (France-Police-Shooting)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at lawmakers over the newly approved 900-billion-U.S.-dollar COVID-19 relief package, threatening not to sign the bill if changes are not made to increase the amount of stimulus checks.

Noting that the negotiations have taken forever, the outgoing Republican president said in a video posted on Twitter that "the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated." (US-Trump-Relief Package)

- - - -

BUCHAREST -- Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu announced on Wednesday that he is resigning.

Chicu was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month. (Moldova-PM-Resignation)