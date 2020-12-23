Wed, 23 Dec 2020

International


Morocco and Israel in talks to forge new relationship

RABAT, Morocco - Israeli envoys arrived in Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king and hammer out an upgrade of ...

Early Brexit for UK as European neighbours shut out Brits

The United Kingdom has been effectively shut off from Europe after its closest neighbours cut transport ties due to fears ...

Man who allegedly brought down Pan Am Flight 103 facing charges

A former Libyan intelligence operative is facing charges related to his alleged role in the Lockerbie Bombing of 1988.The charges ...

Reporter dies in armed attack in Afghanistan

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - An Associated Press journalist has shot dead in Ghazni province in Afghanistan, the fifth journalist to have ...

Afghanistan's president blames Taliban for Sunday's deadly car bombing

KABUL, Afghanistan - An assassination attempt in the Afghan capital on Sunday has killed nine people and wounded at least ...

Divyanka Tripathi helps launch a new campaign

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Sustaining Health Outcomes Project through ...

Business


Asian stocks jump notwithstanding ructions over U.S. stimulus bill

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Wednesday despite news out of the United States that outgoing President ...

Gas leak at Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative kills two

PRAYAGRAJ, Uttar Pradesh, India, December 23 - Two people have died while 15 employees of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited ...

Wall Street mixed Tuesday as greenback moves higher

NEW YORK, New York - It was a lacklustre day on Wall Street on Tuesday as investors traded quietly ahead ...

Stimulus bill welcomed by retailers in United States

WASHINGTON DC, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. National Retail Federation (NRF) has welcomed the Congressional passage of the COVID-19 ...

Europe set to give Boeing 737 Max all-clear in January

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The head of Europe's aviation safety agency, EASA, has told the BBC he is "certain" Boeing's 737 ...

Japanese government agrees on trillion-dollar budget for 2021

TOKYO, Japan Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Japan's cabinet on Monday approved a record 106.61-trillion-yen ($1.03 trillion) draft budget for fiscal ...

Movie Review

Family Romance, LLC