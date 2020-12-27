Sun, 27 Dec 2020

International

Irans blasts United States at United Nations Security Council

NEW YORK, New York - Iran has blasted the United States at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council ...

Inequality between rich and poor worsening during Covid-19

Inequality between the rich and poor worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and poverty increased, for the first time in decades. ...

Democracy in America facing scrutiny from within

Angela Clark-Smith, a lawyer, started learning about the intricacies of observing elections when she was a member of the same ...

Mystery surrounds United States government cyber attack

The revealed cyber attack by still unknown agents who hacked into the American government's computer networks, including its Treasury and ...

UK and EU finalise Brexit agreement on Christmas Eve

LONDON, UK - With just a few days to spare for the Brexit transition period to end, the British Government ...

Remembering past Christmases in the Soviet Unions

Ded Moroz (aka Grandfather Frost, Russia's version of Santa Claus) had god-like status in the Soviet Union. When it came ...

Business

Irish government examining text of EU-UK Brexit deal

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is closely examining the text of the post-Brexit deal reached by the UK and ...

Japan markets little moved in Christmas Day trading

TOKYO, Japan, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed flat on Friday amid a dearth of fresh trading cues as ...

China International Consumer Products Expo to inaugurate in Haikou

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Japanese cosmetics company Shiseido has decided to participate in the first China International Consumer ...

Santa spreads a little cheer on Wall Street on Christmas Eve

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks made modest gains in the United States on Thursday, as news of a deal ...

Little interest in Asian stocks, greenback slumps again

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday with mainland Chinese bourses losing ground, while elsewhere gains ...

