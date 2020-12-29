Tue, 29 Dec 2020

2020, a world in turmoil

In a year of general upheaval, 2020 also gave rise to mass protests around the world. Though some tackled familiar ...

$900 billion relief package sign by Trump despite rejection

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package, days after ...

South African cases of coronavirus reach one million

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - South Africa's COVID-19 spike has taken the country to more than 1 million confirmed cases on ...

Ireland takes delivery of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines

DUBLIN, Ireland - The first allocation of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Ireland on Saturday. The initial doses of ...

Japan to halt foreign arrivals after detection of new Covid strain

TOKYO, Japan, December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan will suspend entry for foreigners starting Monday to contain the spread of a new ...

Irans blasts United States at United Nations Security Council

NEW YORK, New York - Iran has blasted the United States at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council ...

Automated trains become a reality in India

DELHI, India - Several passengers expressed pride and excitement as they rode India's first-ever driverless train on the Delhi Metro's ...

Two-seater Toyota C+Pod electric vehicles launched

TOKYO, Japan - It happens to be an 'Ultra Compact' electric vehicle with a seating capacity for 2 adults. To ...

Palm Jumeirah in Dubai gearing up for New Year's Eve

DUBAI, UAE - As Dubai prepares to welcome in the New Year, a raft of measures has been set up ...

Montenegro national carrier to be grounded for good

PODGORICA, Montenegro - The national airline of Montenegro is to be shut down.Heavily in debt, the airline has struggled with ...

US stocks open higher after Trump signs stimulus bill

Wall Street stocks opened higher Monday after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic relief package that removed the ...

Aim to build medical college in every district: Sudhakar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Karnataka state government is working towards reforming the public healthcare system and aiming ...

