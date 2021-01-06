Wed, 06 Jan 2021

International

U.S. President Trump looks to Mike Pence to overturn election results

WASHINGTON, DC, January 6 (ANI): Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Vice President Mike Pence has the ...

Qatari leader embraced by Saudi crown prince ahead of GCC summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Qatar's ruling emir arrived in Saudi Arabia for a Gulf summit and was greeted with an ...

Biden could get boost from Black youth vote in Georgia runoff

Young voters - specifically young Black voters - participating in the Georgia runoff election for two Senate seats are expected ...

Trump call to Georgian official comprised more fiction than fact

President Donald Trump put forth an array of fuzzy accounting and false claims in a phone call to Georgia's secretary ...

Venezuelan president blames West for blocking access to vaccine

CARACAS, Venezuela, January 4 (ANI/Sputnik): EU nations and the United States have refused Venezuela's request to unfreeze its assets so ...

Indian toddler, 3, dead after being imprisoned with parents

KALABURAGI, (Karnataka), [India], January 4 (ANI): Hundreds of people on Sunday held a protest against local police outside GIMS Hospital ...

Business

Stocks in Asia mostly slump as U.S. dollar continues lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Wednesday as early results in the Georgia runoff races ...

Global economy could expand 4 percent this year, says World Bank

The World Bank Group on Tuesday issued a guarded growth forecast for the global economy this year, saying that a ...

NYSE to ignore Trump ban on Chinese telecom companies

NEW YORK, New York - In an astonishing about-face, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has decided to buck the ...

Stocks in Asia on the skids, greenback drifts lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australia fell on Tuesday in line with Wall Street which worried about ...

Fitch maintains India's rupee is overvalued

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (ANI): Fitch Solutions has revised its forecast for the Indian rupee to average stronger at Rs 75.50 ...

Dublin Airport first in country to achieve carbon-neutral status

DUBLIN, Ireland - Dublin Airport has been formally designated as a carbon-neutral airport as part of a globally recognised environmental ...

