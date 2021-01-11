PYONGYANG, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The first plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea was held Sunday with a focus on strengthening the party discipline, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

"Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, guided the plenary meeting," the report said.

According to the KCNA, the meeting is attended by members and alternate members of the Party Central Committee who were elected at the ongoing party congress, which was opened on Tuesday last week.

At the meeting, Kim said that the newly regulated mission of the Party Central Auditing Commission is to further tighten the Party disciplines, supervise and investigate all the violations of the disciplines, abuse of power, bureaucratic practices, irregularities, corruption, and high-handed and arbitrary practices, the report said.

This 1st plenary meeting has elected the Political Bureau and the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee headed by Kim.

It also elected secretaries of the Party Central Committee, organized its Secretariat, elected the Central Military Commission of the Party and the Central Auditing Commission of the Party.

The ongoing eighth party congress will continue on Monday.