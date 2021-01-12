Tue, 12 Jan 2021

News RELEASES

International

Second person arrested in Iraqi oil bribery scandal

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A man was arrested after he left mandatory hotel quarantine in Sydney on Monday.Shortly after he ...

Pelosi wants President Trump gone before inauguration day

WASHINGTON, DC - United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will on Monday seek a vote in Congress to have President ...

Second law enforcement official who defended U.S. Capitol is dead

WASHINGTON, DC, January 11 (ANI): A U.S. Capitol police officer who responded to the mob riots in Washington on Wednesday, ...

Pakistan hit with nationwide blackout

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - A massive power failure has plunged the entire Southeast Asian country of Pakistan, and its population of ...

Plane with 62 people aboard crashes into sea off Indonesia

Indonesian authorities say they have found the location where they believe a Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed into the sea ...

Pressure on embattled U.S. senators who enabled Trump claims

WASHINGTON, DC - Calls are mounting for U.S. senators who have enabled President Donald Trump over his term, and who ...

Business

DC chaos and rising dollar disrupt U.S. stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks declined on Monday, falling victim to the series of crises unfolding in Washington, ...

Passenger vehicles on Indian roads rise, commercial vehicles fall

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Automobile registrations across the country grew by 11 per cent in December from a ...

Demand pushes greenback sharply higher in Asia, stocks ease

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell on Monday, while the U.S. dollar rebounded sharply.At the close of trading, ...

Silicon Valley braces for Trump onslaught on social media giants

WASHINGTON, DC, January 10 (ANI): President Donald Trump will be targeting Twitter and other social media platforms during his final ...

European Union and United Kingdom to counter China in Asia Pacific

Germany, France and Britain each plan to boost their military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, a move analysts say is ...

J-K: Industrialists in Kathua laud govt's new package

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 (ANI): Industrialists in Kathua district rejoiced at the Jammu and Kashmir administration's announcement ...

