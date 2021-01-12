SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that his government can hold dialogue with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) anytime, anywhere and even in a contactless way.

"Our willingness to meet (with the DPRK) at any time and any place and to hold dialogue even in a contactless way has not been unchanged," Moon said in a nationally televised New Year's speech. (S.Korea-DPRK-Dialogue)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Sunday that Democrats are ready to start proceedings to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump for a second time in just over a year.

In a letter to her colleagues, Pelosi said Democrats will introduce a resolution on Monday urging Vice President Mike Pence to "convene and mobilize the Cabinet to active the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office," after which Pence would immediately exercise powers as acting U.S. president. (US-Trump-Impeachment)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea has endorsed its top leader Kim Jong Un as the general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea at its eighth party congress, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

"The eighth congress ... decides to hold Kim Jong Un in high esteem as the general secretary of the Workers' Party Korea," the report said. (DPRK-Party Secretary)

- - - -

JAKARTA -- Head of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee Soerjanto Tjahjono said on Monday that the Sriwijaya Air plane with 62 people on board that crashed into waters off Jakarta on Saturday might break apart when hitting waters.

"The plane was possibly ruptured when it hit the waters. This indicates that the plane remained intact in the air and it did not explode," Tjahjono told Xinhua. (Indonesia-Plane-Crash)