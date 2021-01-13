PYONGYANG -- The 8th congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea closed here on Tuesday, reported official media on Wednesday.

Kim Jong Un, the re-elected general secretary of the WPK, concluded the congress with a speech, the official Korean Central News Agency reported. (DPRK-Party-Congress)

GENEVA -- World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that a WHO team in China is working with producers of the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines for potential emergency use listings.

"I'm pleased that a WHO team is in China currently working with producers of the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines to assess compliance with international quality manufacturing practices ahead of potential emergency use listing by WHO," Tedros said at a recent media briefing. (WHO-China-Vaccine)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's final trip abroad to Europe was cancelled on Tuesday with multiple reports saying European officials declined to meet the outgoing U.S. top diplomat.

State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a Tuesday statement that Pompeo's trip was cancelled due to the transition with the incoming Joe Biden administration. (Pompeo-Europe Trip-Cancellation)

JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the COVID-19 vaccine shot developed by China's biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.

The president, widely known as Jokowi, is the first Indonesian vaccinated to show that the vaccine is safe. (Indonesia-China-Vaccine)