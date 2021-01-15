Fri, 15 Jan 2021

Four dead, many injured after UN peacekeepers ambushed in Mali

Five United Nations peacekeepers lost their lives on Wednesday, 4 in Mali and one in the Central African Republic. 4 ...

Wuhan welcomes WHO experts investigating source of coronavirus

BEIJING, China - A team of 10 World Health Organisation (WHO) experts arrived in Wuhan on Thursday to investigate the ...

Impeachment proceedings in House of Representatives successful

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday became the second U.S. president in history to be impeached.Democrats were ...

Airbnb to root out clients affiliated with hate groups

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Airbnb announced on Wednesday that it will cancel reservations in the Washington, ...

Pompeo inflicts pain on Cuba in final days of Trump administration

On January 11, 2021, in his final days before leaving office, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added one parting blow ...

Republicans Cheney and Katko to vote to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - Republican member of the House of Representatives Liz Cheney (Wyoming), the eldest daughter of former Vice President ...

Impeachment rattles U.S. investors, all ket stock indices lose ground

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday following data showing a larger-than-expected increase in weekly unemployment claims, ...

New and used car sales in Ireland plunged in 2020

DUBLIN, Ireland an. 12 (Xinhua) -- A total of 84,309 units of new private cars were sold in Ireland in ...

Tokyo stock markets hit 30-year high

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Japan were all ablaze on Thursday with investors pouring into the rising market, ...

Trump's company to lose all New York City business contracts

New York City, U.S. President Donald Trump's hometown, says it will cancel all contracts with his business organization because of ...

Wall Street has slow, quiet day, indices trade mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had a mixed day Wednesday as data showed a slight uptick in inflation ...

Spike in gasoline index underpins rise in U.S. consumer prices

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- U.S. consumer prices rose in December, largely driven by the spike in gas prices, but ...

