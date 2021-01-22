Fri, 22 Jan 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
43
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
As Trump said, Joe Biden is going to need a lot of luck

While Joe Biden's Presidency gives people a chance to rebuild, it also faces the bitterness and opposition of Trump's ever-loyal ...

Europe says it is ready for a new start with U.S.

LONDON, UK - World leaders have congratulated Joe Biden following his inauguration Wednesday as the 46th U.S. president. Many allies ...

NYC man accused of threatening to murder Representatives and Senators

NEW YORK CITY, New York - A New York City man who who stoked tensions before and after the storming ...

48 years after winning Senate seat, Biden assumes presidency

The end of Donald Trump's dysfunctional tenure in the White House means the start of a relatively normal presidency under ...

Former President Donald Trump arrives at new home, Mar-a-Lago

U.S. President Donald Trump left the White House for the final time on Wednesday, heading by helicopter to a nearby ...

B'Tselem describes Israel as apartheid state

Last week Israeli human rights group B'Tselem released a position paper describing for the first time in its 30-year history, ...

Business

Section
Sellers take charge on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sold off on Friday. All the major indices lost ground, while the ...

Giant telco supplier based in Ireland heralds international expansion

LIMERICK, Ireland - A boost for Ireland's expanding tech sector are plans by a giant telco supplier to recruit scores ...

U.S. stock markets have quiet day, greenback slump continues

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street took a breather on Thursday, a day after the major indices hit record ...

European Union's external fishing activities under scrutiny

The EU has a large fleet that fishes outside European waters. Nearly a third of its catch comes from non-EU ...

Stocks in Asia make upward thrust, greenback falters again

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia followed their U.S. counterparts on Thursday, rising into the stratosphere.the Hong Kong key ...

U.S. stocks jump sharply after inauguration

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied to new record highs on Wednesday as the 46th president of the ...

Movie Review

Clueless