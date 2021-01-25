Mon, 25 Jan 2021

International

Legendary TV host Larry King is dead at the age of 87

LOS ANGELES, California (ANI/Big News Network) - American award-winning TV and radio host Larry King, who became a household name ...

Thousands of Hong Kong residents told to stay in homes

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hong Kong's government declared its first lockdown on Saturday, ordering thousands of people to stay in their homes ...

Trump enablers Cruz and Hawley face questions over Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON - Seven Democratic senators asked the Senate Ethics Committee on Thursday to investigate the actions of Republican Senators Ted ...

As Trump said, Joe Biden is going to need a lot of luck

While Joe Biden's Presidency gives people a chance to rebuild, it also faces the bitterness and opposition of Trump's ever-loyal ...

Europe says it is ready for a new start with U.S.

LONDON, UK - World leaders have congratulated Joe Biden following his inauguration Wednesday as the 46th U.S. president. Many allies ...

India's farmers are right to protest against agricultural reforms

The massive campaign organized by India's farmers against laws to deregulate the agricultural sector has entered its ninth week. The ...

Business

Pandemic-induced job losses at KLM likely to rise to 6,000

Dutch airline KLM is to lay off up to another 1,000 people, following the 5,000 job losses of last year.Like ...

60% of Albuquerque citizens rate quality of life as good or excellent

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Nearly 60 percent of residents rate Albuquerque's quality of life as excellent or good, according to ...

Wall Street closes mixed on fears of prolonged lockdowns

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. industrial stocks closed lower on Friday as fears of prolonged lockdowns due to the ...

IEA anticipates less oil demand in 2021

PARIS, France - The International Energy Agency (IEA) reduced its 2021 global oil forecast this week as fresh coronavirus lockdowns ...

Sellers take charge on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sold off on Friday.All the major indices lost ground, while the rout ...

Giant telco supplier based in Ireland heralds international expansion

LIMERICK, Ireland - A boost for Ireland's expanding tech sector are plans by a giant telco supplier to recruit scores ...

Movie Review

The Silence (Tystnaden)
