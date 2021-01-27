Wed, 27 Jan 2021

U.S. military cleared to recruit transgender people

President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that overturns a ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military.In ...

Chinese and Indian armies move closer to resolving border dispute

NEW DELHI, India - India and China have agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops in ...

UK variant of coronavirus could be more lethal says government adviser

PanARMENIAN.Net - There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk ...

International drug lord compared to Pablo Escobar is finally caught

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - A Canadian man, one of the world's most wanted fugitives, has been arrested by the Central Unit ...

Legendary TV host Larry King is dead at the age of 87

LOS ANGELES, California (ANI/Big News Network) - American award-winning TV and radio host Larry King, who became a household name ...

Thousands of Hong Kong residents told to stay in homes

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hong Kong's government declared its first lockdown on Saturday, ordering thousands of people to stay in their homes ...

Nikkei 225 loses 276 points, Aussie stock market shut for national day

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia lost ground on Tuesday. The Australian market missed the damage as markets were ...

United States Senate overwhelmingly approves Yellen as treasury chief

WASHINGTON, DC, January 26 (ANI) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed Janet Yellen to be the next Secretary of the ...

U.S. stocks have choppy day, Nasdaq records solid gain

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street got the wobbles on Monday after a sell-off in Europe and the UK. ...

Harry Potter could be headed for small screen debut

Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): Potterheads have a reason to rejoice as a new 'Harry Potter' television series is currently ...

Positive start to week for stock markets in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks hit the floor running on Monday in a positive start to the new week.Futures trading ...

Farmers in India still at odds with government after 9 weeks

The massive campaign organized by India's farmers against laws to deregulate the agricultural sector has entered its ninth week. The ...

