Thu, 28 Jan 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
47
Unknown Precipitation in Statesville

International

Section
Biden examining last minute decisions by Trump administration

Washington DC [US], January 28 (ANI): The Joe Biden administration is currently reviewing the latest actions taken by the Donald ...

Covid-19 kills two more Zimbabwean government ministers

HARARE - Zimbabwe's government held burials Wednesday for two Cabinet ministers and a former prison official who died from COVID-19. ...

Today's nuclear bombs 30 times more lethal than 1945 originals

On Friday, January 22, 2021, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) became international law for the 122 ...

Covid has hindered diplomatic action, complicated peacemaking efforts

Since September, the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened, infecting close to 100 million people, costing more than ...

Work on final 150kms of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline begins

The Russian vessel tapped to finish the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has begun work in Danish waters just ...

U.S. military cleared to recruit transgender people

President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that overturns a ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military.In ...

Business

Section
Facebook profit in fourth quarter rises 53% to $11.2 billion

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Facebook's profits surged in the final three months of last year as people enduring the holidays ...

Wall Street hits the skids, Nasdaq drops more than 350 points

NEW YORK, New York - Covering for short-selling saw some shares jump sharply on American stock exchanges on Wednesday, but ...

Global economy expected to perform strongly, says IMF

WASHINGTON, DC - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the global economy is projected to grow by 5.5 per ...

Lower iron ore prices hit Australian stock market, Nikkei 225 rises

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday.Japan's Nikkei 225 eked out a small gain despite concerns ...

IMF predicts Indian economy to grow at staggering 11.5 per cent

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/Big News Network): India will reclaim the status of the world's fastest-growing economy, and will ...

Wall Street finishes with modest losses, U.S. dollar slips

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were out of favour on Tuesday with the main indices drifting lower.At the ...

Movie Review

Mission: Impossible