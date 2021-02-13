Washington DC [US] February 13 (ANI/Sputnik): US coordination with allies on denuclearizing North Korea is very active and ongoing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Friday.

"I would not put a timeline on when you might see the next step in this process, but that coordination is ongoing, it is very active," Price said during a telephonic press briefing. "We're in close contact and touch with our partners and allies."US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the North Korea issue with their counterparts across the world, he added. (ANI/Sputnik)