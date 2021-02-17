Wed, 17 Feb 2021

Medical journal says Trump impeded U.S response to Covid-19

40% of Covid-19 contractions and deaths in the United States could have been avoided, but for the policies and actions ...

People in Myanmar demanding return to civilian rule

On February 1, 2021, Myanmar's military-known as the Tatmadaw-invoked Article 417 of the 2008 constitution, dismissed State Counselor Aung San ...

Biden to address pandemic, China and global economy at G7 meeting

WASHINGTON, DC - President Joe Biden will hold his first event with leaders from the Group of Seven nations in ...

How propagandistic attacks on U.S. 2020's voting process evolved

Partisan disinformation to undermine the U.S. presidential election shadowed every step of the voting process last year but took an ...

Majority of Republican Senators stand by Trump, defend incitement

For a second time Republican Senators have endorsed alleged criminal actions of the former president.Firstly, Republican Senators, except for Senator ...

Trump legal team uses just 3 of sixteen hours allocated to defend him

WASHINGTON, DC - Lawyers for Donald Trump on Friday wrapped up their presentation in defense of the former U.S. president ...

Stocks in Asia continue rally, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 shine

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks continued on their rally on Tuesday, joined by the Hong Kong exchange which re-opened after ...

Tens of thousands of birds killed in Punjab to avert Avian Flu threat

SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], February 15 (ANI): The culling operation of the birds, mopping and sanitisation of infected poultry farms ...

Wall Street steady as she goes, global markets more exuberant

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Global equity markets made substantial gains on Monday, although in the United States the advance was ...

Second lockdown taking its toll on German economy

BERLIN, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Ongoing COVID-19 measures continue to weigh on the German economy in the first quarter ...

Nikkei 225 jumps 564 points after Japan's GDP spurts 12.70 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A spectacular spurt in the Japanese economy in the December quarter spurred a major rise in ...

MG Marvel X successor is world's first vehicle with 5G connectivity

Technologies which we used to just read about a few years ago have become a reality now. The latest leap ...

