Wed, 17 Feb 2021

News RELEASES

International

Iranian and Russian navies commences joint exercises in Indian Ocean

Iran and Russia have embarked on a joint naval drill in the northern part of the Indian Ocean that they ...

HRW highly critical of Australian response to ICC ruling

The International Criminal Court (ICC) last week handed down a historic ruling confirming that the court's prosecutor has the power ...

Medical journal says Trump impeded U.S response to Covid-19

40% of Covid-19 contractions and deaths in the United States could have been avoided, but for the policies and actions ...

People in Myanmar demanding return to civilian rule

On February 1, 2021, Myanmar's military-known as the Tatmadaw-invoked Article 417 of the 2008 constitution, dismissed State Counselor Aung San ...

Biden to address pandemic, China and global economy at G7 meeting

WASHINGTON, DC - President Joe Biden will hold his first event with leaders from the Group of Seven nations in ...

How propagandistic attacks on U.S. 2020's voting process evolved

Partisan disinformation to undermine the U.S. presidential election shadowed every step of the voting process last year but took an ...

Business

U.S. stocks finish mixed, greenback surprisingly has a good day

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks spent most of the day in positive territory in line with positive action ...

Marriott President Arne Sorenson dead at 62

Washington [US], February 16 (ANI): Arne Sorenson, President and CEO of the hospitality chain Marriott International, passed away at the ...

Stocks in Asia continue rally, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 shine

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks continued on their rally on Tuesday, joined by the Hong Kong exchange which re-opened after ...

Tens of thousands of birds killed in Punjab to avert Avian Flu threat

SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], February 15 (ANI): The culling operation of the birds, mopping and sanitisation of infected poultry farms ...

Wall Street steady as she goes, global markets more exuberant

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Global equity markets made substantial gains on Monday, although in the United States the advance was ...

Second lockdown taking its toll on German economy

BERLIN, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Ongoing COVID-19 measures continue to weigh on the German economy in the first quarter ...

Movie Review

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D