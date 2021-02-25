Thu, 25 Feb 2021

EU expects Navalny sanctions for Russians to be ready next week

BRUSSELS, Belgium - In a largely symbolic move, foreign ministers of the European Union agreed this week to sanction four ...

Boost in supplies seen as Covid vaccine stocks fall short of promises

WASHINGTON, DC - Moderna has announced, following approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, that it will place 15 ...

Improvements seen, but 8.7 million Texans still boiling water

Some 8.7 million Texans remain under orders to boil their water before drinking or cooking with it, following a massive ...

After 11 month closure, Chicago's parks to reopen 'soon'

CHICAGO, Illinois - Following an 11-month closure, Chicago's lakefront, parks and pools are preparing to reopen.Earlier this week, Chicago Mayor ...

Italian ambassador's convoy attacked in Congo, envoy and driver killed

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo - Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo was assassinated Monday while traveling in ...

Tanzania president tells public to avoid foreign-made face masks

NAIROBI, Kenya: The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has requested that Tanzania report on its measures to battle ...

As Brazil's Petrobras oil drops, stocks, bonds also tumble

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - Shares of state-owned oil company Petrobras fell 22 percent on Monday, wiping out $13 billion ...

Stocks in Asia jump on U.S. Fed chairman's remarks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose across the board on Thursday, in line with the global trend, following ...

Musk's loss of $30 billion drops him from world's richest person

Tesla founder Elon Musk is no longer the richest person on earth after his stock portfolio tumbled 6 percent on ...

Wall Street has jubilant finish, all indices gain ground

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday adding to the volatility this week which has ...

Engine parts from 777 fall over Denver, bringing more woes for United

CHICAGO, Illinois - After engine parts fell onto a residential neighborhood in Denver, USA this weekend, Boeing Co. has recommended ...

Irish schools expect to reopen in March

DUBLIN, Ireland - The government is considering easing the nationwide Covid lockdown before the planned nine-week deadline, as Taoiseach Micheal ...

Two Evil Eyes (Due occhi diabolici)