PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Wednesday emphasized establishing "the revolutionary moral discipline" within the Korean People's Army (KPA), the official Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.

During the first enlarged meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), Kim said, "To establish the revolutionary moral discipline within the KPA is not just a technical issue, but a fatal issue related to the existence of the KPA and success or failure in the army building and military activities." (DPRK-Army Building)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order directing a review of supply chains for key products and sectors to address vulnerabilities and risks in U.S. supply chains, which business insiders hope will not result in new trade barriers.

The order directs an immediate 100-day review across federal agencies to address vulnerabilities in the supply chains of pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, semiconductors and large-capacity batteries, according to the White House. (US-Supply Chains)

- - - -

MANILA -- The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Thursday 2,269 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 568,680.

The death toll climbed to 12,201 after 72 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added 738 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 524,042. (Philippines-COVID-19)

- - - -

MANILA -- The 600,000 doses of Sinovac-made vaccine CoronaVac donated by China will arrive in the Philippines on Sunday, the Chinese embassy said on Thursday.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed. The donation of vaccines is another testament to the solidarity as well as profound friendship and partnership between our two peoples and two countries," Huang Xilian, ambassador of China to the Philippines, said on Facebook. (Philippines-Vaccines)