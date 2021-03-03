YANGON -- Myanmar's Foreign Minister U Wunna Maung Lwin attended an informal meeting among foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

U Wunna Maung Lwin apprised the virtual meeting of voting irregularities in the November 2020 general elections, five roadmaps put forward by the State Administration Council, and the review of electoral voting lists by the Union Election Commission, among others, the report said. (Myanmar-ASEAN-Meeting)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,139,516 on Wednesday as 14,989 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 157,346 with 98 new deaths. (India-COVID-19-Cases)

- - - -

WELLINGTON -- More than half of New Zealand's estimated 12,000 border workforces have received their first jab of the COVID-19 vaccination, as a third batch of vaccines arrived in the country, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

As of midnight Tuesday, a total of 9,431 people had received their first doses. More than 70 percent of those, which equates to 6,688 people, had been delivered in the Auckland region, Hipkins told a press conference. (New Zealand-COVID-19-Vaccination)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 444 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 90,816.

The daily caseload was up from 344 in the previous day, rising above 400 in four days. (S. Korea-COVID-19-Cases)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook met with European Union (EU) Ambassador to South Korea Maria Castillo Fernandez on Wednesday to discuss security issues, according to Seoul's defense ministry.

Suh and Fernandez held a meeting at the headquarters of the South Korean defense ministry in Seoul, exchanging opinions about the security situations on the Korean Peninsula and in the region as well as ways to strengthen cooperation between South Korea and the EU. (S. Korea-EU-Meeting)