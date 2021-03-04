Thu, 04 Mar 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
60
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Justice Dept. to seek reversal of Texas eviction ruling

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department has announced it will appeal a court ruling that the federal prohibition on evictions ...

Biden press secretary says president seeks probe of NY Gov. Cuomo

WASHINGTON, DC - Following accusations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, White House press secretary Jen Psaki ...

No one hurt in Sunday's California quake

SAN FRANCISCO, CA: Small earthquakes reaching magnitude 3.7 were felt along California's Central Coast after midnight on Sunday, according to ...

Fauci optimistic about effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

WASHINGTON DC: Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would not hesitate to be inoculated with the ...

NFL denies that Disney's ABC, ESPN to sign broadcast deal

NEW YORK, New York: Following news reports that the National Football League (NFL) had signed a new agreement with Walt ...

U.S. CDC monitoring Ebola outbreak in Africa

WASHINGTON DC: Even as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring outbreaks of the Ebola virus in ...

Business

Section
McKesson to have 4 vaccine distribution centers for one-shot vaccine

IRVING, Texas: McKesson Corp began distributing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the United States on Monday. McKesson is ...

Mail service says United defrauded it, fines airline $49.5 million

United Airlines will pay $49.5 million to settle criminal fraud charges and civil claims pertaining to fraudulent conduct in violation ...

Stocks in Hong Kong lead Asian bourses higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China jumped sharply on Wednesday dragging up indices in Australia ...

2.4 million vaccines given Saturday for new U.S. record

WASHINGTON D.C.: As preparations are underway to begin shipping Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines this week, reports have been released ...

Macquarie profit outlook soars 10% on American storm woes

The winter storms that swept across the U.S., particularly Texas, upending the energy market and knocking out power for millions ...

U.S. stocks weaken, Nasdaq loses 230 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell Tuesday after a session which saw major indices moving in and out ...

Movie Review

Eddie the Eagle
Eddie the Eagle