Sun, 07 Mar 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
32
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
In policy shift, Germany to now vaccinate senior citizens

BERLIN, Germany: In a change of policy, Germany has announced it will begin vaccinating those over 65 years-old, while recommending ...

U.S. politicians compromise in bid to pass $1.9 trillion relief bill

WASHINGTON D.C.: Compromising with moderates, President Joe Biden and Democrats agreed to tighten the requirements for those eligible to receive ...

375 Michigan students locked out of school due to Covid testing

ANN ARBOR, Michigan: Some 375 University of Michigan students have been banned from entering school buildings because they have not ...

Macron says Paris not locked down for weekend

PARIS, France: The French government will not require residents of the Paris region to be locked down this weekend. However, ...

School collapses in central Greece earthquake, students safe

LARISSA, Greece: Central Greece was struck by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Wednesday, which was also felt in nearby Albania ...

Big boost seen as Merck to produce vaccines with Johnson & Johnson

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a bid to create a much greater supply of Coronavirus vaccines, the White House has announced that ...

Business

Section
Volvo said all car purchases to be only online

GOTHENBURG, Sweden: Volvo targets to only manufacture electric cars by 2030 by significantly increasing the size of its U.S. South ...

Confident of safety measures, Apple reopens all retail stores

CUPERTINO, California: Apple announced on Monday that all 270 of its store locations in the U.S. have officially opened for ...

Zoom revenues surge in 2020 to $882.5 million as people work from home

Zoom Video Communications' fourth-quarter results trumped forecasts of moderate growth following its meteoric rise in 2020, with revenues surging 369 ...

On strength of data, Indian PM Modi takes Bharat Biotech vaccination

BENGALORE, India: The Covid vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech has been found to be 81 percent effective, in an analysis ...

Wall Street rescues world from stocks sell-off

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday following the release of positive economic data.U.S. employers added 379,000 ...

Disney+ streaming service reports 98 million subscribers

Subscriptions to Walt Disney Company's Disney+ streaming service surpassed initial estimates, primarily owing to adults from households with no children ...

Movie Review

Bombshell