Seeking dismissal of charges, Huawei CFO says arrest political

VANCOUVER, Canada: Lawyers for Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou have sought a dismissal of the extradition case against her, ...

Iceland records 18,000 earthquakes in past week

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND - The volatile islands of Iceland have experienced unusual seismic activity in the past week, with over 18,000 ...

Using cruise missiles and drones, Houthis strike Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Houthi rebels have carried out missile and drone strikes on a Saudi military base and an oil facility, expanding ...

In policy shift, Germany to now vaccinate senior citizens

BERLIN, Germany: In a change of policy, Germany has announced it will begin vaccinating those over 65 years-old, while recommending ...

U.S. politicians compromise in bid to pass $1.9 trillion relief bill

WASHINGTON D.C.: Compromising with moderates, President Joe Biden and Democrats agreed to tighten the requirements for those eligible to receive ...

375 Michigan students locked out of school due to Covid testing

ANN ARBOR, Michigan: Some 375 University of Michigan students have been banned from entering school buildings because they have not ...

Brent at $67 per barrel, production to remain high at least till April

BANGALORE, India: Contrary to analysts' predictions, OPEC and its allies decided to leave oil production unaffected until April, citing the ...

Target holiday sales surge 21% during holiday season

U.S. retail giant Target saw its revenues rise 21 percent year-on-year to $28.34 billion in the quarter ending in January, ...

Musk moves home to Texas, after locating companies throughout state

AUSTIN, Texas: Aviation and aerospace company SpaceX is expanding its presence to align with global demand by setting up a ...

Volvo said all car purchases to be only online

GOTHENBURG, Sweden: Volvo targets to only manufacture electric cars by 2030 by significantly increasing the size of its U.S. South ...

Confident of safety measures, Apple reopens all retail stores

CUPERTINO, California: Apple announced on Monday that all 270 of its store locations in the U.S. have officially opened for ...

Zoom revenues surge in 2020 to $882.5 million as people work from home

Zoom Video Communications' fourth-quarter results trumped forecasts of moderate growth following its meteoric rise in 2020, with revenues surging 369 ...

