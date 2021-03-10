WASHINGTON, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The United States is committed to reviewing the previous administration's designation of Cuba as "State Sponsor of Terrorism", the White House said on Tuesday.

"We are committed to carefully reviewing policy decisions made in the prior administration, including the decision to designate Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a daily briefing.

But she also noted that "a Cuba policy shift is not currently among President Biden's top priorities."

The Donald Trump administration added Cuba to the list of "State Sponsor of Terrorism" on Jan. 11, nine days before the end of the administration.

Democrats blasted the last-minute action as a "blatantly politicized designation."

Cuba had been put on the list of state sponsors of terrorism in 1982. In May 2015, the Barack Obama administration officially removed Cuba from the list, clearing a major obstacle to re-establishing diplomatic ties between the former Cold War rivals.

Bilateral ties have significantly deteriorated since Donald Trump took office in 2017. The Trump administration rolled back the detente by stepping up economic sanctions against Cuba and sought to prevent Havana's support to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington is openly seeking to oust from power.

In addition to Cuba, the State Department currently lists Syria, Iran, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as state sponsors of terrorism.