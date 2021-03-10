Wed, 10 Mar 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
67
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Cruz holds up CIA director confirmation, demands pipeline sanctions

WASHINGTON, DC: In a bid to pressure the Biden administration to act to delay Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas ...

Ongoing violence and assassinations mar upcoming Mexican election

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: As over 126 Mexican politicians and candidates for office have been assassinated in the past seven months, ...

Citing short supplies, Italy refuses export of vaccines to Australia

ROME, Italy: In the first such ban since the European Union (EU) introduced rules on COVID vaccine shipments outside the ...

Hong Kong democracy leaders arrested, face long imprisonment

BEIJING, China: Actions taken last week by the Chinese People's Political Consultative Committee (CPPCC) and the National People's Congress (NPC) ...

Feb. saw most people detained at Mexican border since 2006

WASHINGTON D.C.: Officials report that 100,000 people seeking to enter the United States were detained at the Mexican border in ...

Following stringent lockdown, Buenos Aires opening up economy

SAO PAULO, Brazil: Just as Buenos Aires, Argentina is opening up its economy after what is seen as the city's ...

Business

Section
Nasdaq Composite climbs 465 points as U.S. stock markets rebound

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded Tuesday as bond yields began to stabilize."It is important to put it ...

Movie houses reopen in New York, only 50 patrons per showing

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Shuttered for nearly a year in the wake of coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions, theaters in ...

Airbus reports more cancellations than orders during Coronavirus year

PARIS, France: Airbus saw more cancellations than orders this year after Norwegian Air withdrew business worth billions of dollars, according ...

Stocks in Asia mostly trend higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks mostly rallied on Tuesday, although in mainland China the sellers took charge.It was a ...

Saudis voice doubts over oil recovery

LONDON, England - Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers agreed this week to largely continue with cuts in oil ...

White House blocks Rio Tinto's plan for Native tribes sacred land

GLOBE, Arizona -- Native Americans, conservationists, and a host of other advocates are cheering a Biden administration move to delay ...

Movie Review

Germany Year Zero (Germania anno zero)