Wed, 10 Mar 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
37
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
British government seeks return of woman released from Iranian prison

DUBAI, UAE: After serving five years in an Iranian prison, British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released from house arrest, ...

Constitution amended in Switzerland to ban masks, burkas

ZURICH, Switzerland: Swiss voters approved a referendum on Sunday to ban the wearing of face masks in public in Switzerland, ...

Challenging police, young Thais protest jailing of leaders

BANGKOK, Thailand: In defiance of a ban against protests, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Bangkok on Saturday evening to demand ...

Cruz holds up CIA director confirmation, demands pipeline sanctions

WASHINGTON, DC: In a bid to pressure the Biden administration to act to delay Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas ...

Ongoing violence and assassinations mar upcoming Mexican election

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: As over 126 Mexican politicians and candidates for office have been assassinated in the past seven months, ...

Citing short supplies, Italy refuses export of vaccines to Australia

ROME, Italy: In the first such ban since the European Union (EU) introduced rules on COVID vaccine shipments outside the ...

Business

Section
Tesla seeks approval for satellite wifi on moving vehicles

WASHINGTON D.C.: Tesla autos might soon connect to the Starlink wifi network, if a recent FCC filing by SpaceX to ...

Quiet day for stocks in Asia, some markets make modest gains

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday despite gains globally a day earlier."Markets are giving full ...

Jan. 2020 saw 1.2 million arrivals in Ireland; 108,000 in Jan. 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland: Overseas arrivals to Ireland decreased by 91.3% in January 2021, compared to January 2020, according to information from ...

Seeking new revenues, Malaysia's AirAsia to offer air taxis

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysia's discount airline, AirAsia Group, announced it will offer customers air taxis, as well as drone ...

Nasdaq Composite climbs 465 points as U.S. stock markets rebound

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded Tuesday as bond yields began to stabilize."It is important to put it ...

Movie houses reopen in New York, only 50 patrons per showing

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Shuttered for nearly a year in the wake of coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions, theaters in ...

Movie Review

Germany Year Zero (Germania anno zero)