Sat, 13 Mar 2021

Indonesian bus crash results in 27 dead passengers

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Twenty-seven Indonesians were killed on Wednesday when a bus carrying school children and parents plunged down a ravine. ...

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko dies in German hospital

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast: Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko has died while receiving medical treatment in Germany at the age ...

Mexico set to offer public 20 million Chinese vaccines

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Mexico's government has announced that it will purchase 12 to 20 million doses of China's covid vaccine. ...

Hawaii orders thousand to leave homes following rains, floods

HONOLULU, Hawaii: Hawaii Governor David Ige has declared an emergency due to heavy rains that caused floods, landslides and concerns ...

Spain, France, Germany might also manufacture Russian vaccine

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine might be manufactured in western Europe, following the signing of a contract between ...

Dinner parties, family gatherings without masks approved by CDC

WASHINGTON D.C.: People who have been fully vaccinated can now gather without wearing masks, according to guidelines released this week ...

Business

Section
New optimism follows Boeing delivering 22 aircraft in February

CHICAGO, IL: Boeing Co. has confirmed the delivery of 22 jets in February, increasing from 17 in 2020, and having ...

Stock markets in Japan in major rally, U.S. dollar revives

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan rose strongly on Friday dragging mainland China and the Australian markets to positive ...

Deliveroo much anticipated London IPO planned Monday

LONDON, UK: British food delivery firm Deliveroo announced plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week, one of ...

Tesla shares notch drastic correction on Monday

NEW YORK, New York: Tesla stock took a major beating on Monday, having lost one-third of its value for the ...

Wave of buying sends U.S. stock markets to new record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. investors weighed into stock markets on Thursday, pushing the Dow Jones and the Standard ...

New Yorkers with nothing to eat want wealthy to tip in

NEW YORK - State lawmakers and community activists are calling on New York to help eliminate hunger by raising taxes ...

