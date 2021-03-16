Tue, 16 Mar 2021

International

Section
Snow strikes Denver, Wyoming and Nebraska, area closed to travel

DENVER, Colorado: A late winter storm dumped 19 to 52 inches on parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska on Sunday. ...

Chicago River dyed green for subdued St. Patrick's Day

CHICAGO, Illinois: Chicago has continued its 60-year tradition of dying its winding Chicago River green for St. Patrick's Day.The river ...

U.K. says China in non-compliance with Hong Kong turnover treaty

LONDON, UK: Following China's move to gain control over Hong Kong's democratic government, the U.K. has issued a statement, accusing ...

Philadelphia to dim lights to make it safer for birds in flight

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: In response to the fall and spring migration of birds passing through Philadelphia, when hundreds of birds can ...

Lockdown through Easter in Italy as authorities battle coronavirus

ROME, Italy: As coronavirus infections quickly increase, the Italian government has approved a total lockdown, though not yet enforced, for ...

Macron twice met with Lebanese leaders seeking solution to crisis

PARIS, France: French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has urged Lebanon's politicians to form a new government, warning that the ...

Business

Section
Four-month low reported in jobless benefits in U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: Some 712,000 people in the U.S. filed for unemployment benefits last week, declining to a four-month low, indicating ...

Little momentum for stocks and currencies in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed to flat on Monday.Confidence about the economy, particularly in the United ...

Brent futures rose $1.73, 2.6 percent, to $69.63 per barrel

NEW YORK, New York: A weakening dollar and a sharp fall in U.S. fuel stocks, which eased concerns of a ...

'Best to work in person,' says Goldman Sachs CEO

NEW YORK, New York: Goldman Sachs wants its nearly 40,000 employees across the world who have been working from home ...

Target of 300 million AstraZeneca vaccines looks doubtful

BRUSSELS, Belgium: EU countries expressed their anger at AstraZeneca, following this week's news that the drug maker would not deliver ...

New website, online purchases drive Prada sales

MILAN, Italy: Gross sales and earnings of Italian luxury fashion house Prada picked up at the end of 2020, recouping ...

Movie Review

