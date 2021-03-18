Thu, 18 Mar 2021

News RELEASES

International

More arrests over international child sex exploitation and bestiality

SYDNEY, New South Wales, Australia - A twist in a shocking international network of child sex exploitation and bestiality surfaced ...

Fines, imprisonment policy extended for disruptions aboard planes

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. government will continue to enforce its "zero tolerance policy" for unruly air passengers. The policy was ...

British Airways seeks no travel restrictions for vaccinated passengers

LONDON, England: Even as the UK government deliberates the reopening non-essential travel, British Airways CEO Sean Doyle has urged that ...

Skyscrapers disappear from view as sandstorm strikes Beijing

BEIJING, China: Parts of northern China, and particularly Beijing, have been enveloped by a sand storm described as the worst ...

New lockdown after frat party, 180 test positive at Duke University

DURHAM, North Carolina: An outbreak of Covid infections following a fraternity party has caused the lockdown of 6,000 students at ...

Covid variants strike Paris region, total lockdown looms

PARIS, France: As new variants of the Covid virus strike France and intensive care units fill up, officials warn that ...

Business

Fed looking for 2 percent inflation rate over longer term

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the record-low ...

Dovish Fed inspire turnaround on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks reversed heavy losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released a statement following ...

Ultra-wealthy entrepreneurs in California face possibility of new tax

SACRAMENTO, California -- Some Democratic lawmakers are pushing for a new state tax on the uber-wealthy, in order to reduce ...

Two more years to recover passenger levels, says Carnival CEO

MIAMI, Florida: The cruise industry will need two more years, at the least, to recoup its pre-COVID-19 position, according to ...

Rising bond yields unsettle stock markets in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia universally fell on Wednesday, but the losses were unremarkable.Jitters continue about the direction ...

Indian government targets banning cryptocurrency trading

NEW DELHI, India: In a major setback to cryptocurrency holders, the Indian government is set to propose one of the ...

Movie Review

The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen)