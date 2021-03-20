Sat, 20 Mar 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
49
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
U.S. to export covid vaccines to Canada, Mexico

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States will reach its goal of having administered 100 million coronavirus vaccination doses by Friday. This ...

Texas governor to decide fate of electric bill reduction

AUSTIN, Texas: The Texas state Senate passed a bill this week to reduce electricity bills by some $5.1 billion from ...

Monday elections in Netherland gives Rutte fourth term as PM

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: Mark Rutte has won his fourth term as Prime Minister of the Netherlands.Rutte's centre-right VVD party is projected ...

U.S. Sec. of State meets with Japanese, S. Koreans to discuss tensions

WASHINGTON DC - Top officials from the new U.S. administration are in Asia meeting with Japanese and South Korean officials ...

Out of beds for migrants, 3,000 teens to be held in convention center

LOS ANGELES, California:- The U.S. government will house up to 3,000 migrant teen boys at the Dallas convention center. The ...

Oslo to close schools, limit contacts to prepare for Covid surge

OSLO, Norway: Following a resurgence of Covid infections, Oslo will close all middle and high schools, as well as limit ...

Business

Section
Over 28,000 Bitcoin ATMs in U.S., 10,000 more planned

BILLINGS, Montana: Bitcoin ATMs are mushrooming across the United States, from food shops to service stations and even smoke stores, ...

Asian stocks drop like a stone, U.S. dollar drifts

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell sharply on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 plunged 424.70 points or ...

Oil falls for fourth day in response to increasing U.S. inventories

NEW YORK, New York: Surging American stockpiles coupled with lesser demand in Europe had a significant effect on oil prices, ...

Sell-off in technology stocks sends Wall Street reeling

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street recorded heavy falls on Thursday, with the brunt of the selling in the ...

Virginia nursing homes Covid cases double what they were last summer

RICHMOND, Virginia -- New COVID-19 infections and deaths are falling in Virginia nursing homes, but they're still twice as high ...

110 year-old Thorntons to close stores, sell online and in food stores

LONDON, England: Thorntons, the 110-year-old British chocolatier and retailer, has announced plans to permanently shutter all 61 stores in the ...

Movie Review

Journey to the Beginning of Time (Cesta do praveku)