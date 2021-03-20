Sat, 20 Mar 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
39
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Initial data from Texas blizzard shows 57 died, mostly from cold

AUSTIN, Texas: Preliminary figures indicate that some 57 people died during the February winter storm that devastated Texas. According to ...

U.S. to export covid vaccines to Canada, Mexico

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States will reach its goal of having administered 100 million coronavirus vaccination doses by Friday. This ...

Texas governor to decide fate of electric bill reduction

AUSTIN, Texas: The Texas state Senate passed a bill this week to reduce electricity bills by some $5.1 billion from ...

Monday elections in Netherland gives Rutte fourth term as PM

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: Mark Rutte has won his fourth term as Prime Minister of the Netherlands.Rutte's centre-right VVD party is projected ...

U.S. Sec. of State meets with Japanese, S. Koreans to discuss tensions

WASHINGTON DC - Top officials from the new U.S. administration are in Asia meeting with Japanese and South Korean officials ...

Out of beds for migrants, 3,000 teens to be held in convention center

LOS ANGELES, California:- The U.S. government will house up to 3,000 migrant teen boys at the Dallas convention center. The ...

Business

Section
Lawsuit claims Google has ad monopoly, freezes out competition

AUSTIN, Texas: Alaska, Florida, Montana, Nevada, and Puerto Rico have joined a lawsuit filed by Texas and nine other U.S. ...

Citing pandemic, shortages in supplies, Honda to cut U.S. production

WASHINGTON D.C.: Honda Motor Co's U.S. and Canadian auto plants will see a halt in production next week due to ...

Wall Street finishes week directionless, Nasdaq gains 99 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday. The Dow Jones lost heavily, while the Nasdaq gained.The ...

Over 28,000 Bitcoin ATMs in U.S., 10,000 more planned

BILLINGS, Montana: Bitcoin ATMs are mushrooming across the United States, from food shops to service stations and even smoke stores, ...

Asian stocks drop like a stone, U.S. dollar drifts

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell sharply on Friday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 plunged 424.70 points or 1.41 ...

Oil falls for fourth day in response to increasing U.S. inventories

NEW YORK, New York: Surging American stockpiles coupled with lesser demand in Europe had a significant effect on oil prices, ...

Movie Review

Donnie Darko