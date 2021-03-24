MANILA -- Philippine troops have killed eight suspected militant rebels in a running gun battle in central Philippine Negros Oriental province, the military said on Wednesday.

The military said the three-hour firefight erupted around noontime on Tuesday when troops clashed with at least 30 New People's Army (NPA) rebels on the outskirts of Guihulngan City. No soldiers were killed or wounded. (Philippines-NPA-Gun Battle)

- - - -

TRIPOLI -- The eastern-based government of Libya on Tuesday officially handed over office to the new Government of National Unity.

A delegation of the Government of National Unity, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Hussein Al-Gatrani and a number of ministers, arrived in the eastern city of Benghazi, and officially received office from the eastern-based government, according to a statement issued by the Government's information office. (Libya-Unity Government-Eastern-based Government)

- - - -

JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival, Yair Lapid, said Tuesday that he will try to form a government coalition amid another round of inconclusive election results.

Initial results of Israel's fourth election in less than two years suggested that right-wing parties won 59-60 seats in the 120-seat parliament, while centrist-left parties calling to replace Netanyahu won 60-61 seats. (Israel-Election-Netanyahu)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two cruise missiles off its west coast on Sunday, the South Korean military said Wednesday.

A South Korean military official, who declined to be identified, told Xinhua that two projectiles, estimated to be two cruise missiles, were launched westward from the DPRK's west coast on Sunday morning. (South Korea-DPRK-Missiles)