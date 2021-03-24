Wed, 24 Mar 2021

International

Section
Germany weighs work from home, quarantines to combat new infections

BERLIN, Germany: Germany is weighing a mandatory Covid testing and quarantine for all people returning from abroad. This follows an ...

Challenging monarchy, demonstrators gather in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand: Large groups of demonstrators gathered in Bangkok Saturday night, calling for the release of detained activists, constitutional changes ...

$308.5 mln verdict against Apple in iTunes patent case

DALLAS, Texas: Apple Inc has been ordered to pay some $308.5 million, after being found guilty of infringing upon a ...

Increasing migrant families crossing U.S. border returned to Mexico

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico: The Biden administration appears to be hardening their methods in dealing with the flood of migrants seeking ...

10 people killed by shooter in Colorado supermarket

BOULDER, Colorado - At least ten people have been killed in yet another mass shooting in the United States.The shooting ...

Philippines hit with Covid surge as it was reopening economy

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines recorded 7,999 new coronavirus infections on Saturday. This was the second straight day the Philippines posted ...

Business

Section
After seeing 80 million tourists in 2019, Spain seeks rebound in 2021

MADRID, Spain: Spain will work to bring back half the normal number of tourists this year. according to Tourism Minister ...

Asian stock markets face headwinds, as floods ebb in Sydney

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sold heavily on Wednesday, following more modest falls in the U.S., Europe, ...

Auto industry fears further slowdowns after Japanese chipmaker fire

TOKYO, Japan: Automotive chip maker Renesas Electronics said it will take at least one month to restart production following a ...

Visa being investigated for anti-trust violations by U.S. Justice Dept

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department's antitrust division is preparing to investigate whether Visa Inc uses anti-competitive practices in the debit ...

Wall Street sheds weight, U.S. dollar climbs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were under pressure Tuesday as the coronavirus continues to surge in Europe, and ...

Boat sales in U.S. reach $47 billion in 2020, a 13-year high

MIAMI, Florida: Sales of boats in the U.S. hit a 13-year high to reach $47 billion in 2020, stumping industry ...

