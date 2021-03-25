NEW YORK -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired at least one unidentified projectile into the East Sea, Yonhap news agency reported early Thursday Seoul Time, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Other details are not yet available, including how many and what type of projectile was launched, according to the report. (DPRK-Unidentified Projectile)

- - - -

NEW YORK -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 30 million on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 30,001,245, with a total of 545,053 deaths, as of 6:27 p.m. local time (2227 GMT), according to the CSSE tally. (US-COVID-19 Cases)

- - - -

MADRID -- Spain's former Prime Ministers Mariano Rajoy and Jose Maria Aznar testified as witnesses in a corruption trial here on Wednesday.

The two former leaders gave evidence via video link in an ongoing trial over an alleged parallel bookkeeping scheme operated by the People's Party (PP) to manage undeclared funds. The so-called "B accounts" were run by the PP's former Treasurer, Luis Barcenas, and then used to make cash payments to high-ranking party officials, according to media reports. (Spain-PM-Corruption Trial)

- - - -

ANKARA -- Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected Wednesday as chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at its general congress.

"We are determined to fulfill our promises to our nation, especially a new and civil constitution," Erdogan made the remarks when addressing the delegates of the party after the vote. (Turkey-President-AKP)