SEOUL, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.

The projectiles were launched into the eastern waters from the DPRK's South Hamgyong province in the morning.

Yonhap news agency reported that the projectiles were estimated to have been ballistic missiles.

The JCS said in a statement that the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States were analyzing further details on the projectiles.

It noted that the South Korean military strengthened surveillance and was maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States.

If confirmed, it would be the first ballistic missile launch by the DPRK in about one year.