KATHMANDU -- The Nepali government will prohibit the celebration of the Holi festival in public places the second year in row amid the resurging of COVID-19 cases, Nepali government officials said.

The festival, also known as the festival of color, will be celebrated in the country's northern hilly regions on March 28 and in southern plains on March 29. (Nepal-Holi Festival-COVID-19)

- - - -

SYDNEY -- Around 20,000 people remained stranded by major flooding in eastern Australia on Thursday, with water levels yet to drop in some parts despite an end to the rain.

"The weather systems that brought heavy rain to parts of eastern Australia have well and truly moved off into the Tasman Sea," the Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement. (Australia-Flood)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday.

The projectiles were launched into the eastern waters from the DPRK's South Hamgyong province in the morning. (DPRK-Projectiles)

- - - -

TRIPOLI -- Libya's new Government of National Unity on Wednesday held its first meeting to discuss its domestic fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and electricity supply.

"The most serious challenges of this stage are the Coronavirus and providing services, mainly electricity," said a statement issued by the information office of the government. (Libya-New Government-Meeting)