Thu, 25 Mar 2021

Chinese officials targeted by EU with travel ban and assets freeze

BRUSSELS, Belgium: In a rare move, European Union foreign ministers have agreed to sanction Chinese officials for human rights abuses. ...

Chinese show naval strength at disputed reef in Philippines waters

MANILA, Philippines: While stopping short of lodging a protest, the Philippine government says it is concerned by a build-up of ...

Rejecting criticism, Chinese and Russians meet in show of unity

BEIJING, China: In a rebuke to the United States and other western countries, the foreign ministers of China and Russia ...

10 people killed by shooter in Colorado supermarket

BOULDER, Colorado - At least ten people have been killed in yet another mass shooting in the United States.The shooting ...

Philippines hit with Covid surge as it was reopening economy

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines recorded 7,999 new coronavirus infections on Saturday. This was the second straight day the Philippines posted ...

Following Chinese moves, India and U.S. enlarge military cooperation

NEW DELHI, India: Following meetings in New Delhi, Indian and United States defense officials agreed Saturday to increase military cooperation. ...

Business

Section
Mixed share-trading in Asia on Thursday, U.S. dollar retains strength

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday with Japanese and Australian markets forging ahead, while Chinese ...

House Dems introduce bills targeting Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple

WASHINGTON D.C.: Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline is working to introduce over 10 laws aimed at curbing the power held ...

IMF warns that outlook is 'shaky' for economic recovery

WASHINGTON D.C.: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted a stronger worldwide economic recovery, but warned of an "exceptionally" uncertain ...

Nasdaq Composite loses 266 points as inflation fears emerge

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were weak on Wednesday, as investors and traders grappled with the Covid surge ...

As Covid declines, Massachusetts set to open economy

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Massachusetts has approved opening up the state at its Phase 4 Covid level, allowing for sports and entertainment ...

Wall Street sheds weight, U.S. dollar climbs

Movie Review

Citizen Kane