NIAMEY -- Thirteen civilians were killed Wednesday evening during a new series of attacks by armed gunmen in western Niger, next to borders with Mali, the region's governor said Thursday night on national television.

At around 5:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT), the perpetrators, coming in large numbers on motorcycles, attacked three villages in the region of Tillabery, Governor Ibrahim Tijani Katiella said, noting that they killed six people in Zibane-Koira Zeno, one in Zibane-Koira Tegui and six in Gadabo. (Niger-Attacks-Death Toll)

- - - -

HANOI -- A collision between a passenger coach and a truck in northern Vietnam's Thai Nguyen province has killed three people and injured two, Vietnam News Agency reported Friday.

The coach carrying five people was reportedly running through Thai Nguyen's Phu Luong district when it crashed into the truck parked on the roadside Thursday evening.

Among the victims, aged between 30 and 54 years old, one died instantly at the spot and two died at the hospital. All casualties were on the coach. (Vietnam-Accident)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- At least three persons died and three to four still feared trapped inside a hospital which caught fire late on Thursday night in India's financial capital Mumbai, confirmed a top cop over phone on Friday.

The hospital, which was converted into a COVID-19 facility in the wake of the second wave pandemic, is located in Bhandup area of Mumbai, which is also the capital city of south-western state of Maharashtra. (India Hospital-Fire)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has launched two "newly-developed" tactical guided missiles, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.

The Academy of Defense Science conducted the launch, which was "very successful just as it had been confidently predicted," according to the KCNA. (DPRK-Missile Test)