Fri, 26 Mar 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
64
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Covid means no traditional cherry blossom festivities in Japan

TOKYO, Japan: The Japanese are coming out to view the early blooming of their famed cherry blossoms, but during Covid ...

U.S. official 'deeply troubled' by close-door court case of Canadians

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. officials voiced concern on Tuesday over the fate of two Canadians being tried in Chinese courts. The ...

Writer Jakub Zulczyk to face judge for insulting Polish president

WARSAW, Poland: A Polish writer may be arrested and brought to trial after calling the country's president a "moron" on ...

In first eruption in 800 years, Iceland's Fagradalsfjall on display

REYKJAVIK, Iceland: People are coming by the thousands to watch an erupting volcano near the capital, Reykjavik.Those at the site ...

Chinese officials targeted by EU with travel ban and assets freeze

BRUSSELS, Belgium: In a rare move, European Union foreign ministers have agreed to sanction Chinese officials for human rights abuses. ...

Chinese show naval strength at disputed reef in Philippines waters

MANILA, Philippines: While stopping short of lodging a protest, the Philippine government says it is concerned by a build-up of ...

Business

Section
To recoup revenues, Mexico works to reduce tax evasion

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: The Ministry of Finance, on March 22, said that Mexico's 2021 economic growth rate "could easily" cross ...

Shares in Japan rise by 447 points, Asian markets generally higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were highly sought after on Friday, sending all the major indices higher.Higher commodity ...

Expanded manufacturing of chips means 1,600 more jobs in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland: In a planned expansion in Ireland, Intel will be enlarging its manufacturing of chips and creating 1,600 jobs.Plans ...

WeWork to go public at a valuation of $9 billion

NEW YORK, New York: During a presentation for $1 billion in investment and a stock market listing, office-sharing startup WeWork ...

U.S. stocks end choppy day in front after lower jobless claims

NEW YORK, New York - Better-than-expected U.S. GDP and jobless claims helped U.S. stocks recover Thursday. The Dow Jones index ...

California Senators press Biden to rid America of gas-powered cars

WASHINGTON D.C.: Two U.S. senators have urged President Joe Biden to fix a date for phasing out sales of gas-powered ...

Movie Review

Terminator: Dark Fate (4K UHD)